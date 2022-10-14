Robbie Coltrane: JK Rowling and Nicola Sturgeon lead tributes as Scottish star of Harry Potter dies aged 72
Beloved star of the Harry Potter franchise and Granada TV series ‘Cracker’ died on Friday 14 October
Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who has died aged 72. The news was confirmed by his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright.
She confirmed that Coltrane died on Friday 14 October, and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.
“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994/1995/and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon,” she said in a statement.
“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films. A role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.
“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be to called his Agent, I shall miss him.”
Read more tributes to Coltrane in our liveblog.
JK Rowling describes Robbie Coltrane as “a complete one off”
On Twitter, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has described her affection for the late Robbie Coltrane, who played the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid in the movie adaptations of her books.
“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again,” wrote Rowling. “He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”
Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to a 'Scottish entertainment legend’
Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, has paid tribute to Coltrane for his “range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.”
She said her favourite of his roles was as criminal psychologist Fitz in Cracker, adding: “Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP”
Stephen Fry recalls meeting Robbie Coltrane ‘almost exactly 40 years ago'
Stephen Fry is one of the first to pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane, whom he recalls meeting “almost exactly 40 years ago”.
Fry, who starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco, says he was “awe/terror/love struck all at the same time”.
“Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco,” he said.
“Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”
Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor best known for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter film saga has died aged 72, his agent confirmed Friday (14 October).
A cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Aside from the towering, wizarding half-giant, Coltrane also starred in two James Bond films as ex-KGB intelligence officer Valentin Zukovsky. The Russian mafia head was a recurring ally of Pierce Brosnan’s 007 in Goldeneye (1995) and The World is Not Enough (1999).
Robbie Coltrane death: Harry Potter and James Bond star dies aged 72
Scottish actor’s cause of death was not disclosed
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies