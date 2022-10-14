‘It’s not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid’: Harry Potter fans share poignant clip after Robbie Coltrane’s death
The line will be rememebered by generations of Harry Potter fans
Harry Potter fans around the world are mourning the death of Rubeus Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane.
The Scottish actor died aged 72 on Friday (14 October), his longtime agent announced.
On social media, many lovers of the wizarding franchise are sharing one particularly poignant clip from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – the second film in the saga.
In the scene, which comes at the end of the movie, Hagrid approaches Harry, Ron and Hermione and thanks them for proving his innocence.
“If it weren’t for you Harry and Ron and Hermione, of course, I’d still be you-know-where [Azkaban]. So, I’d just like to say... thanks!” Hagrid tells the trio.
Harry then stands up and delivers the line that has fans in tears: “It’s not Hogwarts without you, Hagrid.”
“This scene never failed to make me emotional,” Metro TV reporter Sabrina Barr wrote alongside the clip on Twitter.
“You raised many generations of kiddos and stole everyone's heart. Rest in peace, Legend,” another fan wrote alongside the clip.
“This clip made me sad the first time but now it hits even harder. Rest in peace Robbie Coltrane,” another wrote.
The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.
