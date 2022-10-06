Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted he is “concerned” about what the parents of his actor girlfriend, Erin Darke, will think of the new biopic he is starring in, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star is portraying the American singer who is famous for parody versions of popular songs, such as the 1996 hit “Amish Paradise”, a humorous spoof of the Coolio track “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Radcliffe was asked what Darke’s reaction was to his portrayal of Yankovic, since she is such a fan of the musical comedian.

“Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I’m most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws,” Radcliffe said.

“Erin’s dad and brother, because they’re massive fans as well. Erin’s seen the movie but I’ll be interested in what [her father] Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it.”

Radcliffe and Darke first met while filming the 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings. Earlier this year, he opened up about their relationship and how happy he is with her.

Yankovic previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.

Yankovic and Radcliffe (2022 Invision)

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped.

Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, joked in the press release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians”, adding that his company is excited “to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al”.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere on Roku on 4 November.