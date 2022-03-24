Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Erin Darke, with the actor revealing that they are in a great place.

Radcliffe, 32, discussed his personal and professional life during a recent interview with People, in which he expressed how “happy” he and Darke, 37, are together.

“I’ve got a really nice life,” he said. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

“I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career,” he continued. “I’m doing the last season of Miracle Workers this year and then another Broadway show. So it’s a good year, man. I’m really happy with how it’s all going so far.”

The Harry Potter star then noted that, while he and the Good Girls Revolt actor have worked together on different movies and television shows, they don’t want to do that “all the time.” However, he said he thinks it would be “cool” if they eventually have the opportunity to “write something” together.

“We definitely like [working together], but it’s not something we want to do all the time,” he said. “We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we’ll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we’d write something together at some point, and that would be cool.”

As Radcliffe has been promoting his latest comedy, The Lost City, he also acknowledged that it might be one of his girlfriend’s “favourites that I’ve ever done,” as he noted that she’s a “gigantic Sandra Bullock” fan. Along with Bullock and Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt star in the film.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke (Getty Images)

“I think this film might be one of her favourites that I’ve ever done, because she is a gigantic Sandra Bullock fan,” the actor said. “When I told her a script’s come in, before I’d read it, and I was like: ‘Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock [are in it],’ she was like: ‘You have to do this!’ I mean, there was no debate about it. I also wanted to.”

Radcliffe has previously opened up about his girlfriend, with the actor recalling how they first met while filming the 2013 film, Kill Your Darlings, in which they had to film a sex scene. While speaking with Playboy about the scene in 2015, Radcliffe said that, while he and Darke were not dating at that point, he had already noticed how “incredibly funny and smart” she was.

“That’s a wonderful record of us flirting for the first time,” he said. “There’s no acting going on - not from my end, anyway. There’s a moment when she makes me laugh, and I’m laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble.”