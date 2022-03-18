Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that he’ll “never say never” to returning to the Harry Potter franchise in the future.

The actor recently reunited with his former co-stars for a one-off special to mark the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

In the HBO episode, the stars and directors of the beloved franchise shared their favourite memories of working on the films.

Speaking toThe New York Times, Radcliffe dampened hopes of him play Harry in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – although he didn’t rule out returning to the franchise completely.

Discussing the reunion special, he explained: “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore.”

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

However, discussing a potential return in the future, Radcliffe compared his experience to Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford appearing in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“I’m never going to say never,” he said.

“But the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

A young Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ (Warner Bros/Photofest)

Radcliffe is currently starring opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.

He was recently cast as musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in a forthcoming biopic, shocking fans as pictures of him on set appeared on social media.