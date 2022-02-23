“Weird Al” Yankovic has shared a new picture of Daniel Radcliffe in costume on the set of the forthcoming biopic about the American comedy musician.

On Tuesday (22 February), Yankovic posted a photo on Twitter of 32-year-old Radcliffe playing the accordion, wearing glasses and donning curly black hair.

The five-time Grammy winner joked that a “cosplayer weirdo” had tried to “crash our set” but was later thrown out by security.

His caption read: “SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but... boundaries, people!”

“Don’t worry, we had security throw him out.”

Yankovic’s fans reacted to the photo with their own jokes, with one Twitter user writing: “Security will have him Wingardium Leviosa’d right out of there.”

Earlier this week, pictures of Radcliffe on the set of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story emerged online. In them, he can be seen sporting Yankovic’s trademark crazy hair and a thick moustache.

The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, will track Yankovic’s life and career as the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Yankovic became a pop culture legend with parody versions of classic songs, like “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”), “Like A Surgeon” (Madonna’s “Like A Virgin”) and “Amish Paradise” (Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”).

His 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

The 62-year-old has previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped at the time.

WEIRD is scheduled for release on streaming service Roku Channel.

Additional reporting by Press Association