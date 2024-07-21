Support truly

Dave Bautista has revealed that he attempts to sneak the same “Easter egg” into all his films.

The 55-year-old former wrestler is known for starring in films such as Army of the Dead, Blade Runner 2049, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Bautista flagged a gesture that he tries to include in all of his projects: a nod to his signature WWE move, known as the “Bautista Bomb”.

Speaking about the move’s inclusion in his latest project, action-comedy sequel My Spy: The Eternal City, Bautista noted: ““I just wanted to put it in.

“We were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man this would be fun.’ And now, it’s kind of become my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because. It’s one of those Easter eggs. I think if I can get it into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career. A nod to the fans.”

Bautista wrestled professionally on the WWE circuit from 2000 until 2019. In recent years, he has established himself as a versitile and popular Hollywood actor, in films such as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Knock at the Cabin, and sci-fi epic Dune.

Speaking to Entertainment tonight earlier this week, Bautista admitted that he still felt “unfulfilled” as an actor, and wished to continue exploring a greater range of genres on screen.

Dave Bautista in ‘Dune’ ( Warner Bros )

“I have goals onto certain spaces,” he said. I want to be an A to Z actor. I want to be in every genre.

“There’s still a few that I haven’t gotten into, a few boxes I haven’t checked. But also I haven’t gotten that role that is just that deep, dramatic moving role. [That’s what I’m] searching for, so I feel very unfulfilled.”

In February, the actor opened up about the anxiety he would experience while working as a wrestler, revealing that he used to become “physically sick” before wrestling on stage.

“When I started wrestling, I was literally physically sick before I walked out the curtain,” Bautista told Arizona News.

“I used to walk out the curtain and [scream]. And all my anxiety was gone. That’s what it is.”