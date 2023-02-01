Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Bautista has shared his concerns over why he has not yet been offered a lead role in a romantic comedy.

Since the early 2010s, the former WWE star has established a successful acting career with roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, Dune and in last year’s hit whodunit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

However, Bautista has yet to tackle a role that allows him to explore a romantic connection on screen – and it’s something he’s keen to try out.

“I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” he reasoned to Page Six on Monday (30 January).

“I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’

“I don’t know,” he continued. “It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

Bautista’s next role is in the M Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin, in which he plays one of four intruders who disrupt a family holiday and hold them hostage.

The actor spoke of being “obsessed” with acting in another interview in January, and has repeatedly spoken of his desire to broaden his creative horizons.

Dave Bautista (Getty Images)

“It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role,” he told GQ of playing Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy,” he explained.

“It’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Knock at the Cabin is in UK cinemas from Friday 3 February.