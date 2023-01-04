Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista says role of Drax ‘wasn’t all pleasant’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dave Bautista has admitted some “relief” in saying goodbye to his breakout role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The former WWE star-turned-actor debuted as the iconic muscular green superhero in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014.

He’s since reprised the warrior hero across five other Marvel films and a holiday special, including his final outing as Drax in the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 May.

And while the 53-year-old actor is “so grateful for Drax”, the role that jumpstarted his career, he acknowledged that it was a “hard” job.

“I love him,” Bautista told GQ in a new interview. “But there’s a relief [that it’s over].

“It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy,” he explained.

“It’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (Marvel Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Bautista currently features in Rian Johnson’s newest movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. He will also star in M Night Shyamalan’s forthcoming thriller Knock at the Cabin, animated film Groove Tails and action film Universe’s Most Wanted.

In May 2022, Bautista announced his time as Drax had come to an end, writing on Instagram: “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

Following the release of the film’s teaser in early December, fans have lamented over the series’s final trailer.

Director James Gunn had previously revealed Vol 3 would be the “end” for “this team of Guardians”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled to release in cinemas on 5 May.