Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s official trailer is out and fans are “emotional”.

Marvel Entertainment released the new trailer on Thursday (1 December) starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper.

The official synopsis of the film says: “Peter Quill (Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.”

The last Guardians of the Galaxy standalone film was released five years ago.

Previously, director James Gun said that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the “end” for him and the rest of the team.

Speaking on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, he said: “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.

“It’s so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be.

“I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story.”

Ever since the trailer came out, fans have been “emotional” about the fact that this might be the last time they see these heroes together.

“It’s gonna be really hard to say goodbye to these characters that I’ve really grown to love over the years,” one fan wrote. “The first two entries are still my favorite movies in the franchise and one of the few very few that don’t feel like they were made on an automated conveyor belt.”

Another person added: “Man the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are amazing. I’m hyped and nervous, cause I heard this is the last Guardians movie. Overall, I’m so hyped.”

One person wrote: “I’m going to crying all through this I just know it.”

Podcaster Trevor Sikkema wrote: “I thought I was ready… I’m not ready. I’m not ready for it to end.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be out in theatres on 5 May 2023.