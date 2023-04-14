David Arquette was ‘sad’ seeing Scream 6

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor David Arquette, 51, who appeared in the first five Scream films, admits that he was “sad” seeing the latest film in the franchise.

Arquette played the staple character of Dewey Riley in the series. Dewey was killed off in the fifth film, leaving die-hard fans reeling at his loss.

In a plot twist in Scream 5, Ghostface – the iconic series antagonist – slaughters Arquette’s Dewey. It happens after Dewey rescues new character Tara Carpenter (Wednesday’s Jenny Ortega) from near death.

Fans were horrified to see his character killed. Dewey had come close to death before, but it took five films for him to finally meet his demise.

Still, Arquette went to a screening of the latest instalment in the Scream franchise.

“It was hard for me to do it, but I also knew I wanted to see it,” Arquette told Variety’s Marc Malkin.

The actor described his emotions upon attending a screening of the film: “It was sad. I had lots of fomo.”

However, Arquette enjoyed the film thoroughly. “I loved it,” he said.

Arquette also talked about first reading about Dewey’s death in the script for Scream 5.

“I put it down. I took a deep breath. It was sad,” he said.

Arquette expanded on his emotional processing. “I mean, it’s something that I’ve been a part of for so long. So I had to process that,” he said.

[REDACTED] as Ghostface in ‘Scream VI' (Paramount/Spyglass)

On finishing Dewey’s death scene, he told Variety: “So I did the scene, I went to the hotel, and I just kind of sat with it. Then I packed up and left. It was a big portion of my life coming to a close and a lot to process.”

Arquette can be seen as the character of Monty in the new Peacock Original TV series Mrs Davis, which will be released 20 April.