Scientology film director ‘surprised’ there hasn’t ‘been a reckoning’ for Tom Cruise

The director of the Scientology documentary Going Clear has said he is “surprised” there hasn’t been a “reckoning” for Tom Cruise.

The Top Gun: Maverick star is one of the highest profile members of the Church of Scientology, having joined the controversial religion in the 1980s.

Alex Gibney is a filmmaker known for directing the 2015 film Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

The film, which was vehemently denounced by the Church of Scientology upon its release, made a number of shocking allegations about the organisation, involving claims of abuse inflicted upon members and misconduct among its leadership. Representatives of the church denied the allegations.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine in a new interview, Gibney was asked what it was like to see Cruise endure as the “King of Hollywood”.

The interviewer begins by suggesting that Cruise “hasn’t had to answer a single question about [his involvement in Scientology] in the eight years since Going Clear”.

“I agree,” replied Gibney. “And I’m kind of surprised. I think he took a step away, so he’s not the kind of ambassador for Scientology that he used to be — not like he was back in the day when he was making [2005 blockbuster]War of the Worlds and had a Scientology tent on the set.

“Being a star is super important to him,” he continued. “I agree, there hasn’t been any reckoning for him. It’s surprised me.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Cruise for comment.

Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures)

Earlier this year, Judd Apatow took aim at Cruise’s links to Scientology in a series of jokes while hosting the the Directors Guild of America Awards.

“Every time he does one of these new stunts, it does feel like an ad for Scientology,” joked the comedy mogul. “I mean, is that in Dianetics? Because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah.”

At the Golden Globes in January, Cruise was also roasted for his association with the Church, as host Jerrod Carmichael made reference to Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige who has not been seen in public since 2007.

“Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned,” joked the comedian. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

The Church has denied that Miscavige is missing. Last year, the LAPD issued a statement confirming that officers had personally made contact with Shelly Miscavige in 2014, and they had subsequently closed the missing persons investigation.

Gibney’s latest project, Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker, is out now on Apple TV+.