David Corenswet’s look as Clark Kent from James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman was revealed in leaked photos from the set.

Gunn is currently filming in Ohio, and the film will reportedly follow Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas.

Some fans were upset with the look, writing, “No way they gave him the skibidi zoomer haircut” and “They gave him the broccoli cut” on X.

Others pointed out that the difference between Clark Kent and Superman was such that no one would suspect the two were the same person. One fan wrote: “I’m okay with this look. At least they’re doing something different so the common person wouldn’t know that Clark is Superman!”

Another said: “I mean yeah they are two different people. Clark could never be Superman just look at him.”

David Corenswet on set filming Superman ( DCU Updates/X )

Corenswet, 30, first broke out in Ryan Murphy’s 2019 Netflix drama series The Politician and followed it up with A24’s acclaimed indie horror Pearl.

Rachel Brosnahan, 33, is best known for her lead role in the popular Amazon Prime Video period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, will be playing Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane.

Rachel Brosnahan on set filming Superman ( DCU Updates/X )

In February, Nicholas Hoult revealed he had shaved his head to play Lex Luthor, mirroring depictions of the infamous supervillain character from the DC comic books originated in 1940.

Milly Alcock has also been cast as Supergirl, although it is still unclear whether she will make her DCU debut in Superman.

Gunn, 57, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel Studios, took over as the co-CEO of rival comic book studio DC in 2022.

In May, Gunn shared the first image of Corenswet wearing the iconic Superman suit on Threads and captioned it: “Get ready. Superman 7.11.25”.

David Corenswet as Superman in the forthcoming DC movie from director James Gunn ( James Gunn/Threads )

In a follow-up post, Gunn noted: “The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera.”

Fans on Threads were excited to see the classic Superman costume, with one writing: “Thank you for restoring the red underpants” and another adding: “Underpants! Hooray!”

Superman is set to arrive in cinemas on 11 July 2025.