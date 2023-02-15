Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Harbour says Jennifer Coolidge chastised him for not strangling her hard enough in their forthcoming Netflix comedy, We Have a Ghost.

Harbour stars as the titular ghost in the movie, who is not able to speak, while Coolidge plays a TV medium tasked with communicating with him.

Harbour appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (14 February) where he detailed the scene in which “a CGI thing shoots out of my face, and it's a hand, and it strangles [Coolidge's character]”.

“She was like, really pissed,” Harbour said, explaining that his hand was used for the strangling.

“We stopped the take, and she was like, ‘David, you gotta really strangle me. You gotta strangle me!’”

However, Harbour explained he was reluctant to play any harder with the beloved White Lotus star: “I’m not gonna strangle America’s Sweetheart.”

Anthony Mackie and Jahi Di’Allo Winston also star in We Have a Ghost. The story follows a teenager named Kevin (Winston) whose family finds a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting their new home.

Their discovery quickly turns them into social media sensations.

Coolidge fans were treated to a Super Bowl appearance on Sunday (12 February) as the star fulfilled her dream of playing a dolphin in an advert for E.l.f. Cosmetics.

The 61-year-old actor had sparked amused reactions at the Golden Globes earlier this year after she revealed her “ultimate dream role” would be to play one of the aquatic mammals.

We Have a Ghost premieres on Netflix on 24 February.