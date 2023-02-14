Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and our favourite celebrities have been showing us how they are marking the occasion on social media.

As a day dedicated to all things related to love and romance, Valentine’s Day can sometimes put pressure on people to pull out all the stops for their partner, or make those of us without a Valentine feel lonely.

But while some famous couples are planning big romantic gestures, others have spread messages of self-love and highlighted other ways to celebrate the day.

We rounded up how celebrities have made this Valentine’s Day special, from David and Victoria Beckham to Gemma Collins.

The Beckhams

David Beckham kicked off the special day with an Instagram post dedicated to Victoria Beckham, to whom he has been married for 23 years.

The former professional footballer shared a throwback photograph of the couple having a romantic dinner, with lit candles and champagne on the table.

He wrote in the caption: “Happy Valentine’s to my Valentine. We love you Victoria.”

Victoria reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and posted two throwback photos of her own.

One showed the pair embracing while wearing matching black caps while on a seaside holiday. She wrote: “Still my Valentine 26 years later.”

Victoria Beckham posted a throwback snap of her and David Beckham (Instagram/Victoria Beckham)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The new parents are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a family of three, after welcoming their baby daughter Bambi into the world last month.

Hague posted a photograph of Bambi’s outfit for the day, a white baby grow covered in red love hearts.

Molly-Mae Hague posted a sweet picture of Tommy Fury with their baby Bambi (Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague)

She also dedicated the day to her boyfriend, sharing a snap of him while they were on a previous holiday.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the boy that makes my world go round. I can’t believe I get to wake up to your face forever,” the ex-Love Island contestant wrote.

In an additional Instagram Story, she showed Fury cuddling with Bambi in bed and wrote: “When you think you couldn’t love your boyfriend more and then…”

Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins wants everyone to practise self-love this Valentine’s Day, as she posted about the importance of it on her Instagram.

Gemma Collins has encouraged people to love themselves this Valentine’s Day (Instagram/Gemma Collins)

The Only Way Is Essex star shared a video of herself drinking prosecco and raising her glass to the camera and wrote: “The most important relationship you will have is with yourself. Love yourself.

“Happy Valentine’s and remember you must be your own greatest love of all. To anyone feeling low today, don’t worry, you got this!”

But Collins also offered a spot of advice to her 2.2 million followers, some of whom may be single: “Don’t listen to Miley [Cyrus] today! About buying your own flowers, let’s be fair, it’s nicer when someone buys them for you.”

She was referring to a lyric in Cyrus’s latest hit song “Flowers”, in which the singer croons: “I can buy myself flowers.”

Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are no strangers to public displays of affection, and Valentine’s Day is no different.

Sanclimenti surprised his girlfriend with a huge spread of sweet treats, balloons and flowers on Tuesday morning, and said he gets “excited in surprising her every time”.

He posted a video of Cülcüloğlu coming down the stairs of their four-bedroom apartment in east London and revealed the surprise with flourish.

The business owner also hinted they were going on holiday, as he added: “Happy San Valentine’s my love, now let’s prep these luggage [sic] as we’re running late.”

Zac Efron

Zac Efron may be single right now, as he confirmed in an interview with Men’s Health in October, but his heart still belongs to a girl.

The Greatest Showman star shared a photograph of himself reading to his three-year-old sister Olivia and captioned it: “My Valentine.”

In the adorable snap, Efron is shirtless while reading a children’s book to Olivia, who appears to be listening intently while cuddling a stuffed toy.

He last posted about his little sister in December when he wished her a happy birthday and shared a picture of him hugging her close as she gazed up at him.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady has reflected on what love means this Valentine’s Day, which is his first following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

The newly retired NFL player shared a quote from a spiritual guru on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, which read: “Love is not a transaction. It is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

Brady and Bundchen announced that their marriage ended after 13 years in October.

The couple said they “arrived at this decision amicably” and will continue to co-parent their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine.

Meanwhile, the supermodel is celebrating the day while receiving plenty of kisses from her dogs.

She posted a series of photos of her and her pooches playing and wrote: “Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine’s Day to all!”

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed speculation the two are dating after the comedian took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share a NSFW picture of him and Ratajkowski.

In the photo, Andre lounges on a black velvet couch in the nude with his feet up in the air, as he used a cupid’s arrow emoji to cover his crotch. Ratajkowski can be seen in the mirror, also in the buff, as she snapped the photo with her phone camera.

Meanwhile, jeans, a green shirt, some socks and a bottle of red wine are scattered across the floor.

The Eric Andre Show star simply captioned his post, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” along with a series of pink hearts with arrow emojis.