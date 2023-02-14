Valentine’s Day: Where does the tradition come from?

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day, the annual celebration of romantic love, is hard to avoid.

While many people scoff at the “Hallmark holiday,” the day actually has deep historical roots going back hundreds of years.

Saint Valentine was actually a 3rd-century Roman saint, and along with love, he is also the patron saint of epilepsy and beekeepers.

Today, 14 February, marks the anniversary of his execution in Italy. His body was later exhumed and taken to Dublin, where it remains to this day.

This video explains the history behind our modern-day celebrations.

Sign up for our newsletters.