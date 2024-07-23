Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A Marvel excecutive has admitted to planting fake leaks online teasing details of the forthcoming blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film, released in cinemas on Thursday (25 July), is the third instalment in the Deadpool movie franchise, and sees Ryan Reynolds unite with Hugh Jackman, who is returning as the X-Men character Wolverine.

Fans have anticipated a glut of cameos from characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and beyond, with Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jon Favreau, Elektra’s Jennifer Garner, and Logan’s Dafne Keen among the actors predicted to return.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, the film’s executive producer Wendy Jacobson suggested there “may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy” of Deadpool & Wolverine.

“I can neither confirm nor deny any cameos in this film but I will say, in terms of characters that may or may not appear, it was always important to us that nothing in this movie feels like a gimmick,” said the Marvel executive.

“Anyone showing up has a crucial story purpose or a beginning, middle, and end as a character arc. It was definitely a collaborative process of seeing who fit in and who didn't.”

The world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine took place on Monday night (22 July), and saw pop icon Madonna make a surprise appearance on the red carpet.

Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine' ( Marvel )

“This woman made dreams come true,” wrote Reynolds on Instagram, alongside a photo of him posing with the “Holiday” singer. “What a night. Unforgettable.”

Madonna was praised by the film’s stars after giving her blessing for the film to include her 1989 hit single “Like a Prayer”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Director Shawn Levy previously recalled how the crew paid a “personal visit” to Madonna, during which they sought her permission to include the once-controversial song on the film’s soundtrack.

“It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where ‘Like a Prayer’ would be used,” Levy told radio host Andy Cohen on SiriusXFM.

“Also, let’s preface it with the fact that they don’t licence – that Madonna doesn’t just licence the song, particularly that song,” Reynolds added.

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it… We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

After granting them permission to use the track, Madonna offered thoughts on how best to sync the music with the action on screen.

“She gave a great note,” Reynolds said. “She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on.”