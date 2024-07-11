Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ryan Reynolds has said that X-Men Origins: Wolverine featured one of the most “foolish” scenes of all time.

Reynolds first played Deadpool in the Hugh Jackman-led X-Men spin-off film that was poorly received by superhero fans upon its release in 2009.

Deadpool’s depiction in the film was widely criticised upon the film’s release, with many complaining that a watered down version of the character defeated the point of what the foul-mouthed character is all about.

Fortunately, Reynolds got another chance to play the character in an immensely successful standalone Deadpool film that was aimed at adults and released to acclaim in 2016.

A blockbuster sequel followed in 2018 and now, Deadpool and Wolverine will meet once again in a forthcoming film that will see both characters introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

With the film’s release growing nearer, Reynolds is reflecting on the failure of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, about which the actor said: “It’s easy to say we got some things wrong.”

The actor cited one detail in particular as being a low for the film, telling Variety: “Deadpool sewing up his mouth was one of the all-time foolish studio notes.”

In the film, Deadpool is shown to have surgically sealed up his mouth, stripping the character, who is known for his fourth wall-breaking, foul-mouthed wisecracks, of the very reason he is such a success in comic book pages.

This flourish was considered sacrilege by many, especially when considering Deadpool’s popular moniker is “the merc with a mouth”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Deadpool’s disappointing appearance in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ ( 20th Century Fox )

However, Reynolds said that, while the film did not work, he remains “so grateful for it” as he got to work with Jackman.

“Hugh was a huge influence on me. It was the first time I saw how a movie star operates on set, and it defied all the preconceived notions for a movie star. He was so warm and welcoming. He made it safe to play. He knew every single person’s name.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26 July.