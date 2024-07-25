Does Deadpool & Wolverine have any post-credits scenes?

Support truly

The long-awaited Deadpool & Wolverine had its world premiere in New York on Monday, and now fans want to know how many official post-credits scenes they should hang back in the theatres for.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the third film in the Deadpool franchise. Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as Wade Wilson while Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine after his character was supposedly killed off in Logan in 2017.

Directed by Night at the Museum maker Shawn Levy, it follows the superheroes as they begrudgingly team up to take on a threat to their home universe.

Fans who attended the early press screenings have confirmed that there is no mid-credits scene and a singular post-credits scene, which means cinema-goers will have to stay right until the end if they want to catch it.

Deadpool & Wolverine sees Jackman for the first time wear the yellow suit that is synonymous with the character from the original Marvel comics. He has played the X-Men character for nearly 17 years.

“It was one of the craziest things,” executive producer Wendy Jacobson told the HeyUGuys YouTube channel recently.

“It was the camera test. It was before we started shooting. To see both of those guys, first of all, in costume together was just mind-blowing, but Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men, like, sobbing on set. So we knew it was a special, very special thing.”

Fans anticipate a number of cameos from characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond, with Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Jon Favreau, Elektra’s Jennifer Garner and Logan’s Dafne Keen among the actors predicted to return.

The world premiere of the film saw pop icon Madonna make a surprise appearance on the red carpet.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film two stars, saying, “Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine is appropriately intense – but shortchanged by the fact that the character went through the exact same emotional beats in 2017’s Logan.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in cinemas on 25 July.