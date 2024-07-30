Support truly

Deadpool & Wolverine stunt coordinator George Cottle revealed that Tom Holland’s brother, Harry Holland, was one of the Deadpools from the Void, adding another name to the veritable list of cameos in the film.

Cottle, who is also the second unit director, posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Harry Holland in the Deadpool costume on his Instagram stories, with the caption: “When [Shawn Levy] and [Ryan Reynolds] set the bar so f****** high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star!!”

“It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!!”

“Harry Holland, You smashed it my friend,” Cottle added, with the hashtag #Haroldpool.

With the number of cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds may have had some trouble keeping track, as he shared Cottle’s post on his own Instagram, adding: “This is how I find out?!? You tell me?”

Harry reposted Cottle’s story, writing, “Lots of cameos in Deadpool”.

Harry Holland on the Deadpool & Wolverine set ( Harry Holland/Instagram )

Holland has previously been in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where his brother Tom played the title role. Harry played a bicycle thief in the film, but his cameo ended up being cut from the final version.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The scene that Holland was in featured several Deadpool variants in a massive third-act fight scene with Deadpool and Wolverine. Other cameos in among the Deadpool variants include Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, as the voice of Lady Deadpool, Reynolds and Lively’s daughter, Inez, as the voice of Kidpool, Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Cowboy Deadpool, Nathan Fillion as the voice of Headpool, and Paul Mullin as Welshpool.

The film also features several cameos from previous films featuring characters from pre-MCU days – Captain America Chris Evans returns as his Fantastic Four character, Johnny Storm, Jennifer Garner returned as Elektra, Wesley Snipes’ vampire hunter from the Blade trilogy and Channing Tatum’s Gambit, making several jokes about his own film that never got off the ground.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film two stars, calling it a “tedious and annoying corporate merger of a film”.

Deadpool & Wolverine collected $205m in its opening weekend in North America, and ranks at number eight in the list of films which crossed $200m in its opening weekend. Only nine films in the history of Hollywood have managed to hit this milestone.