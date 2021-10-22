Debra Messing has spoken out in Alec Baldwin’s defence after the actor was involved in a fatal shooting incident on a film set.

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of Rust and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, officials have said. Director Joel Souza was shot and wounded. The incident happened on Thursday near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Messing on Twitter reacted to a tweet about the incident, writing of Baldwin: “A prop gun was handed to him . He used it in the scene. Then – a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

A spokesperson for Baldwin told The Associated Press there was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating what type of projectile was discharged and how. No immediate charges were filed.

Alec Baldwin said in a statement shared on social media on Friday: “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Writer Caitie Delaney, who has worked on the show Rick and Morty, wrote after news of the incident broke: “Like obviously it’s the story but it is really not fair to have Alec Baldwin be the face of this tragedy. He wasn’t in charge of loading that gun. Safety on set needs to be taken so much more seriously.”

Author Don Winslow shared: “What happened on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie is a horrible tragedy. Truly heartbreaking. But since no one knows what happened YET please let’s wait for the investigation BEFORE we cast aspersions about something we don't know anything about.”

Elijah Wood paid tribute to Hutchins in a tweet which read: “Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.”

Alex Winter wrote: “Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Director James Gunn shared: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report