Demi Moore made an emotional career admission during a rousing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star won Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, the French body horror sleeper hit that had cinemagoers running for the doors.

Moore, whose credits include Ghost, Indecent Proposal and A Few Good Men, was visibly surprised after taking home the trophy, and called it “the first thing” she has ever won during her 45-year career in the acting industry.

“I’ve been doing this a long time – like over 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” she told the crowd, before opening up about the fact she considered quitting the industry before being cast in The Substance.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

Demi Moore wins at the 2025 Golden Globes ( YouTube )

Moore said this thought “corroded” her to the extent that she “thought a couple of years ago that maybe this was it, maybe Iwas complete, that I had done what I was supposed to do”.

The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.

Moore said she “celebrates” the win “as a marker for my wholeness, for the love that’s driving me an the gift of doing something I love”.

Her speech received extended applause from the crowd, with the ceremony’s host Nikki Glaser comedically wishing luck to whoever won next for having to follow her.

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.