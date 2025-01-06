Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Selena Gomez is receiving praise for her response to losing at the Golden Globes to her co-star Zoe Saldaña.

Gomez was nominated in two categories – Best Supporting Actress for her role in divisive Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

However, Gomez lost in the former category to her fellow co-host Saldaña, who herself beat category favourite Ariana Grande, who had been nominated for Wicked.

Gomez was overjoyed for her co-star, though, and showing she had no problem with losing, stood up and jumped up and down, applauding as Saldaña graced the stage.

Viewers watching the ceremony at home couldn’t get enough of Gomez’s reaction, which has since gone viral on social media, with BuzzFeed's Spencer Althouse writing: “I love Selena Gomez‘s reaction when co-star Zoe Saldana just beat her for the Golden Globe. she was ECSTATIC.”

open image in gallery Selena Gomez is seen with Benny Blanco. Gomez is being praised for her reaction to co-star Zoe Saldaña’s win ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

It was also noted that Gomez “mouthed” Saldaña’s name before it was announced by Moana stars Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho, with another fan highlighting: “Selena is the cutest, she was already looking at her and saying ‘Zoe Zoe Zoe’ before they announced Zoe won.”

Crime musical drama Emilia Pérez, directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, has proved immensely divisive since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

The plot of the Mexico-set film follows a lawyer Rita (Karla Sofía Gascón) who receives an unexpected offer from a fearsome cartel boss.

After its premiere in Cannes, the film received a rapturous nine-minute standing ovation – but the critics were not as certain about the end result as audience members were; Emilia Pérez has received both five-star reviews as well as one-star reviews.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez in ‘Emilia Pérez’ ( Instagram )

Many critics agreed that, while the film’s audacious mash-up of genres should make it “a complete mess”, Audiard somehow pulls it off. However, some others, including The Film Stage, branded it the “worst film” to premiere at Cannes.

Audiard’s previous films include Palme d’Or winner Dheepan, as well as A Prophet, Rust and Bone and Paris, 13th District.

Find the full list of Golden Globe 2025 winners here.