Demi Moore ended the Academy Awards with her family and plenty of fast food as fans commiserated her Oscar defeat.

The 62-year-old actor was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in The Substance. She was the clear favorite, especially after taking home the SAG Award in February and the Golden Globe in January; however, the Oscar went to 25-year-old actor Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora.

Happily, Moore seems to be taking the loss in her stride. Following the awards ceremony, her daughter, Tallulah Willis, 31, shared a photo on Instagram of her mother smiling in what appeared to be a hotel room.

Moore was pictured wearing a white bathrobe and holding her dog, Pilaf, with two large trays of French fries in front of her.

In the caption, Tallulah — who’s one of Moore’s three daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis — wrote: “MY winner.”

In the comments, many fans expressed their disappointment about Moore losing the award.

“I watched the Oscars just to see Demi Moore win. She totally deserved it,” one wrote.

“She. Was. Robbed. Still, I know she would wish congrats to the young woman who won. So I will say congrats to @demimoore on such a brilliant performance and such a well-deserved winning award season. She has already won in our eyes,” another added.

A third fan wrote: “Win or lose your mother gave a performance that will go down in history as iconic and something that people will talk about as a marker in horror and study in femininity in horror. Please give her a cheers with a fry.”

Demi Moore ended her night at the Oscars with two large trays of french fries ( AFP via Getty Images )

When Madison accepted her award, she took the opportunity to express her admiration to her fellow nominees.

“I also just want to recognize the thoughtful, intelligent, beautiful, breathtaking work of my fellow nominees. I’m honored to be recognized alongside all of you. This is a dream come true,” she said during her speech.

As she acknowledged Moore directly, cameras captured the Indecent Proposal star in the audience placing both hands on her heart and smiling at Madison on stage.

Moore was visibly surprised after her Golden Globes win in January, calling it “the first thing” she has ever won during her 45-year career in the acting industry.

She also opened up about the fact that she had considered quitting the industry.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress and, at that time, I made that mean this wasn’t something I was allowed to have. That I could do movies that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that,” she said.

The actor said she was “at a low point” when the script for The Substance, written by Coralie Fargeat, found its way to her. “The universe told me, ‘You are not done,’” Moore said.

Following the Oscars on Sunday, Tallulah attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her mother. They were also accompanied by Moore and Willis’s two other children: Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33.