A Bluey movie is coming in 2027 and every parent is saying the same thing

A movie of the beloved children’s animated show Bluey is reportedly in the works and both kids and adults are ecstatic about the news.

The Walt Disney Co. and BBC Studios announced Tuesday that a film based on the hit Australian animated series will arrive in theatres in 2027. The movie will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm, with a voice cast led by the series’ regulars, including Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.

According to the companies, the CGI-animated film will “continue the adventures of Bluey, a lovable, inexhaustible, blue heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister, Bingo.”

“I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie,” Brumm said in a statement. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.”

Bluey debuted in 2018 and has quickly become one of the most adored shows on television, often winning praise for it’s refreshing and emotional storytelling, which has been known to reduce parents to tears.

Indeed, the news of the incoming film has sparked a predictable reaction from adults, with many saying that they will go and see it, even if their children are no longer interested in Bluey.

“I’m going to this on release day, even if my kids no longer watch Bluey in 2027,” said one Dad.

Another fan joked: “Yes! Bluey the movie. Will have to go and see that. Kids can come too if they want...”

Others are very optimistic about the box office and awards potential that the film could make.

“I’m calling it now, Bluey for an Oscar win,” said one person.

Another said: “I want Bluey to take down Avatar and just be the highest-grossing movie ever”.

open image in gallery The logo for the Bluey movie ( Disney/BBC Studios/PA Wire )

It comes after a debate was sparked on the Adult Bluey Fans Facebook group, with one mother wondering when exactly you become too old to enjoy the Australian show.

“When does your child outgrow Bluey?” the post read, with the user sharing a story about an interaction she saw while out shopping.

“While shopping today, a young girl, around nine or 10 years old, expressed excitement upon seeing Bluey-themed clothing. Her mother questioned her, ‘Aren’t you becoming too mature for Bluey?’”

The post continued: “I glanced at the mother as I perused winter attire for my own child and shared that our family also enjoys Bluey, emphasising that Bluey is inclusive of all ages!

“I firmly believe that Bluey is a fantastic programme for everyone, and parents should allow their children to determine when they’ve moved beyond a show or any other interest. It’s not just a children’s show; it’s a parenting show as well, and my stance on this won’t waver.”

open image in gallery ‘Bluey’ is enjoyed by both children and adults ( ABC Kids )

This post, which has generated thousands of likes, received a flurry of responses, with the consensus being that kids are allowed to enjoy the show for as long as they like.

“You don’t become too mature FOR Bluey, you become too mature BECAUSE OF Bluey,” one person concluded, with another stating: “I wear Bluey shirts at 39 years old and I get compliments on them for people in their 20’s it’s a show for all ages,” added another.