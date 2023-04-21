Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has settled with producer Victoria Alonso, who claimed she was fired after “refusing” to make a “reprehensible” Ant-Man 3 edit.

Alonso, who helped steer the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for more than two decades, was let go on 17 March, with Disney citing an “indisputable breach of contract”, following her work on Amazon’s Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985, as the reason.

Alonso, via her attorney Patty Glaser, has denied this, instead saying she was fired after Marvel asked her “to do something she believed was reprehensible”.

“Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticise Disney, was silenced,” Glaser said.

The request was reportedly to do with the release of Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It’s been reported that Marvel bosses allegedly wanted an editor to blur a shop window that had rainbow decorations, as well as the word “Pride”, for its release in Kuwait, a country with anti-LGBTQ laws.

Alonso, who was overseeing the film’s post-production visual effects, is claimed to have refused to make the edit. Allegedly, Marvel made the change using an outside contributor instead. Disney responded by suggesting there were other factors involved in its decision to fire Alonso.

According to Deadline, Disney and Alonso’s confidential settlement included “a multimillion-dollar financial compensation”.

The Independent has contacted Disney and Alonso for further comment.

Last year, Alonso was vocal during Disney’s dispute with Floriday over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, urging former CEO, Bob Chapek, to voice his opposition after employees staged a walkout.

Victoria Alonso’s career at Marvel spanned two decades (Getty Images)

“I ask you again Mr Chapek, please respect if we’re selling family, take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws,” she said during the GLAAD media awards, adding: “Take a stand for the family.”

Alonso started at Marvel in 2006, co-producing Iron Man. Through her association with Marvel, she has become one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives.