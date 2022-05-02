A scene from the forthcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has gone viral on social media... for all the wrong reasons.

The film, a sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange directed by Sam Raimi, is out in cinemas this week, and will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the role of mystical hero Stephen Strange.

One clip, which was released as a preview, sees Strange confront the monstrous enemy Gargantos on the streets of New York.

However, as one eagle-eyed fan pointed out, the scene sees the same extra repeatedly run past Strange in terror – not twice, not thrice, but on four seperate occasions.

The extra is easily identified by his clothing and the briefcase he is carrying. An edited version of the clip, embedded below in a tweet, makes it even easier to see the continuity snafu.

While some people suggested that the sequence was deliberate, and that all four shots were in fact supposed to be occuring simultaneously, that does not appear to be the case, with Cumberbatch’s hand motions and body movement distinctly different in each shot.

“This isn’t intentional at all,” wrote one person. “If someone saw this it would completely take them out of the movie.”

“Now i’ll be laughing so hard just looking at the suitcase guy when I see it in theaters lol,” another wrote.

“Mf it’s called multiverse of madness for a reason that’s all the dude’s variants,” joked one Marvel fan, while someone else described the blunder as “pretty glaring”.

Others, however, played down the mistake.

“This is just harmless continuity mistakes,” one fan wrote. “Won’t even take away your enjoyment. Hell you’re not going to notice it unless you’re actively trying to look for it smh.”

Another wrote: “It’s a legitimate mistake but so minor and inconsequential that it’s barely noticeable and 99 per cent of people would never notice without so someone else telling them. For example: cars in the background of Lord of the Rings, it means practically nothing beyond an innocuous detail.”

In the lead up to the sequel’s release, a number of spoilers have been revealed both intentionally and not. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn responded to the leaks in a hilarious tweet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in UK cinemas on Thursday 5 May.

It was recently reported that a small background detail in one scene of the film could pose a problem with the film’s distribution deal in China.