Celebrities react as Donald Trump wins 2024 US election victory to become president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrities are reacting to the news that Donald Trump has become the next US president.

It was revealed on Wednesday (6 November) that the Republican candidate had reigned supreme after sweeping three of the most crucial states after a chaotic election day.

As some stars remained controversially tight-lipped about who they were voting for, many celebrities shared their endorsements for Kamala Harris, with a flurry of people, including Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston and Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking out in favour of Trump’s Democratic rival in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Trump’s contingent of famous supporters, included Kelsey Grammer, Hulk Hogan, Zachary Levi and podcaster Joe Rogan, who endorsed him hours before the election. As Trump declared his own victory, he wrote on X/Twitter: “WHOLE. LEE. S***.”

Jake Paul, the boxer and internet personality who also endorsed Trump, called the Republican party’s triumph “a massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently” while, Tesla founder Elon Musk, who owns X/Twitter, also praising the news, indicating his personal high hopes for the future.

But there was plenty of outcry over the result. Rapper Cardi B posted a photograph to Instagram, writing: “I hate y'all bad.” Earlier in the night, she deleted a post in which she said of the voting stats: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

Director Adam McKay, whose credits include The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, wrote: “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”

The Wire actor Wendell Pierce warned of the “consequences” Trump’s victory could have.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court will be changed for a generation. I’ll never see a moderate court again in my lifetime. Alito and Thomas will step down and Trump will appoint 40 year old partisans to the bench. The damage he is about to inflict on our institutions the next 2 years will be irreparable.”

Donald Trump declared victory in 2024 US presidential election ( AFP via Getty Images )

Lili Reinhart, star of Riverdale, addressed the claims of sexual assault levied against Trump, : “I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.”

In May 2023, a jury in New York found Trump liable for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll.

Christina Applegate urged people to “unfollow” her if they had “voted against” female and disability rights.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Unfollow me because what you did is unreal,” she wrote. “Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done. Also after today I will be shutting down this fan account that I have had for so many years because this is sick.”

Oscar-nominated actor Jeffrey Wright, whose credits include the Hunger Games franchise, The Batman and TV series Westworld, re-shared his earlier post, which read: “We’re crazy, America. But we’re not as crazy as Trump”, with an addendum: “Let me just say ‘I was wrong.’”

Meanwhile, Susie Dent subtly shared her views on the fact that Trump had won a second term in the White House. The Countdown star said: “Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve.” Her post was reshared by broadcaster Carol Vorderman, who had earlier written: “Looks like Trump will win. God help America.”

More to follow