Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay ‘flabberghasted’ as film smashes Netflix record
Film is number one English-language movie on platform globally
Don’t Look Up has smashed viewing figures at Netflix in its opening week, leaving creator Adam McKay “flabberghasted”.
The new film tells the story of two mid-level astronomers who struggle to alert the public that a comet is on a collision course with Earth, and features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.
Don’t Look Up arrived on Netflix on 24 December and is currently the number one English-language film on the platform globally.
It was streamed for 111 million hours in its first two days and then for more than 152 million hours between 27 December and 2 January. This second week was reportedly the biggest in Netflix’s history.
Responding to the news on Twitter on Wednesday (5 January) night, McKay wrote: “I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”
Don’t Look Up viewers have recently that calling a phone number featured in the film takes them to a fake sex hotline.
You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Don’t Look Up here.
Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix.
