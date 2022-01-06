Don’t Look Up has smashed viewing figures at Netflix in its opening week, leaving creator Adam McKay “flabberghasted”.

The new film tells the story of two mid-level astronomers who struggle to alert the public that a comet is on a collision course with Earth, and features a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

Don’t Look Up arrived on Netflix on 24 December and is currently the number one English-language film on the platform globally.

It was streamed for 111 million hours in its first two days and then for more than 152 million hours between 27 December and 2 January. This second week was reportedly the biggest in Netflix’s history.

Responding to the news on Twitter on Wednesday (5 January) night, McKay wrote: “​​I’m straight up flabbergasted by this.”

Don't Look Up viewers have recently discovered that calling a phone number featured in the film takes them to a fake sex hotline.

