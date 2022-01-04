Viewers have discovered that a phone number featured in Don’t Look Up leads to a sex hotline.

The newly released Netflix film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy, two mid-level astronomers who struggle to alert the public that a comet is on a collision course with earth.

In one scene midway through the movie, DiCaprio’s character appears in a government public service announcement.

During the televised advertisement, he directs the public to a phone number which people can call to get “peace of mind” as the comet – described as a “planet killer” – gets closer and closer to earth.

Since the film was released last month, some viewers have discovered that the phone number displayed on screen – 1-800-532-4500 – connects to an apparent phone sex hotline.

When the hotline is called, as per People, the phone is answered by a woman’s voice that says: “Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now.”

People have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the shock realisation.

“Called the 800 number they used in Don’t Look Up. It’s a phone sex chat service. LMAO, good prank,” wrote one person.

Another added: “So I called that ‘hotline number’ in Don’t Look Up cause I was bored and it’s literally a phone sex hotline.”

“Speaking of Don’t Look Up, am I the only one that called the FEMA/Bash hotline and got a phone sex operator?” asked someone else.

The scene in question sees DiCaprio’s character, Dr Mindy, speaking to camera: “Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet.

“That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists ... can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

An unseen narrator is then heard stating: “Call 1-800-532-4500 for peace of mind. Offer only available to BASH customers. Details of your call may be shared with other subsidiaries to enhance your future customer experience. Data and roaming charges apply.”

It’s unknown whether the connection is intentional. The Independent has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Lawrence recently opened up about filming the movie’s rap scene, calling the moment “horrendous”.

Don’t Look Up is available to stream now on Netflix.