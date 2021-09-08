Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for their star-studded asteroid comedy Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio headline the Adam McKay-directed movie, playing two scientists who struggle to convince the planet that an incoming asteroid poses any kind of danger.

Joining the pair are one of the most unconventional casts in recent memory, including Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Tyler Perry. Meryl Streep also looks set to steal scenes as the US president.

McKay has described Don’t Look Up as “a dark comedy”, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast in April that it is “a disaster movie in which people don’t necessarily believe that the disaster is coming”.

He added: “It’s two mid-level, very sincere astronomers who make the discovery of a lifetime, which is a killer asteroid headed toward Earth. They have to warn everyone and have to go on a media tour.

“It’s them navigating our world. It’s them navigating their equivalent of Twitter. It’s them navigating the political landscape. It’s them navigating talk shows and how they’re perceived. It’s DiCaprio and Lawrence and Rob Morgan trying to warn the world. I call it a dark comedy.”

The film drew headlines earlier this year when Lawrence was taken to hospital after a controlled glass explosion went awry during filming.

Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Chalamet when the explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the actor’s eyes. Production on the film was subsequently paused for a day, with Lawrence returning to set shortly after.

Don’t Look Up is released in UK cinemas on 10 December, before arriving on Netflix on 24 December.