One of the stars of Don’t Worry Darling has claimed the majority of her scenes were cut from the finished film.

Olivia Wilde’s latest directorial effort, the production of which has been plagued with controversy, was released on Friday (23 September).

However, Kiki Layne was disappointed to discover that most of her performance was left on the cutting room floor.

The psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple who live in a neighbourhood where all is not as it seems. Layne plays Margaret, a fellow resident who starts to question the nature of her reality.

Layne, whose previous credits include If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, wrote on Instagram: “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel.”

Stachel played her on-screen husband in the film and, after keeting on set, the pair started a relationship.

However, Layne added: “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.”

She accompanied the post with hashtagged phrases “Got My Check,” “Got My Man” and “Everything Happens for a Reason”.

The Independent has contacted Wilde’s representative for comment

Kiki Layne makes ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ revelation on Instagram (Instagram)

Stachel replied to Layne’s post: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

In a separate post, he praised her for her “phenomenal work” in the film.

Don’t Worry Darling has been plagued by negaticve reviews as well as rumours of a feud between Wilde and Pugh. Deapsite this, the film had weekend takings of $30m (£28m), which surpassed box office projections by analysts.

Find The Independent’s review of the film here.