Dune: Part Two release date delayed until November 2023
Sci-fi sequel will see Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler join the cast
The sequel to 2021’s Dune has been delayed by roughly a month.
Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two is set to be released in cinemas on 17 November 2023.
It had previously been scheduled for release on 20 October 2023.
Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin will reprise their roles from the original.
Already confirmed to be joining the cast are Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
Walken will be playing Emperor Shaddam IV, while Pugh cast as Princess Irulan and Austin Butler portraying Feyd-Rautha.
James Bond star Lea Seydoux is also reportedly set to play Lady Margot.
The Dune films are adapted from the acclaimed sci-fi novels by Frank Herbert.
While only the second film has currently been confirmed, Villeneuve has expressed a desire to make a trilogy of Dune films, with the third film being adaptated from Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah.
Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker said a third film in the Dune franchise “makes sense” to him.
Chalamet first confirmed that Dune: Part Two had been given the green light last year, and shared a poster for the filmon his social media pages.
