The first trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released online.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is a sequel to 2021’s Dune, adapted from the classic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert.

Among the returning cast for Part Two are Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya – who has already assured fans that her role in the sequel will be greatly more substantial than her “small” role in Dune.

Joining the cast are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler. For the film, Butler underwent a radical transformation.

The trailer gives fans a first look at Pugh, who plays Princess Corrino, as well as several other new cast members.

In the footage, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) can be seen attempting to ride the “sandworm”.

Fans responded positively to the trailer, with one person writing: “THIS IS GONNA BE INSANE.”

“This is going to be epic,” another wrote, while someone else commented: “ Great soundtrack, give me goosebumps. was waiting for something huge to emerge from the sands though...”

Zendaya in ‘Dune: Part Two' (Warner Bros)

Dune: Part Two will be released in November.

In a five-star review of the first Dune, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Villeneuve’s Dune is the sandworm exploding out from the darkness below. It is a film of such literal and emotional largeness that it overwhelms the senses.

“If all goes well, it should reinvigorate the book’s legacy in the same way Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy did for JRR Tolkien’s work.”