Dune: Part Two star Zendaya has isued an assurance to fans over her appearance in the sequel.

The Euphoria and Spider-Man actor showed up to CinemaCon in Las Vegas alongside Timothée Chalamet to share the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming follow-up.

In the trailer, which was described by Deadline as “jaw-dropping”, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is shown in the desert with Chani, who is played by Zendaya. At another moment, he attempts to ride a sandworm.

While discussing her role in the film, Zendaya hinted at the complaint that her character wasn’t in the first Dune that much – despite the promotion leading heavily on her role – and has promised she will have more of a role in Part Two.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” the star told exhbitors present athe event on Tuesday (27 April).

“I only got a small time to find out who she was,” she continued. “These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people.”

Villeneuve, the film’s director, described part two as “an epic war movie” and “much more dense” and confirmed that the entire film was shot on Imax.

Also seen in the trailer is new cast addition Florence Pugh, who stars as Princess Corrino, as well as Javier Bardem, who will return as Stilgar.

Elvis actor Austin Butler will appear in the film, but has undergone a radical transformation for the role.

It is unknown when the trailer will be available to stream online, though many expect it to drop within a matter of days.

‘Dune’ star Zendaya at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Dune: Part Two will be released in November.