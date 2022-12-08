Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson’s post about the Black Adam’s box office sales has been branded “a low” by his fans.

The actor was seemingly responding to reports that the DC film would make a loss of $100m, which would have seen it branded a “flop”, when he shared a post praising the superhero movie’s success.

Johnson was also a producer on Black Adam and, in a new post shared on Wednesday (7 December), the Jungle Cruise star said the film will make a profit of between $52m-$72m.

This is considered a small amount considering the film’s budget was set between $195m–$230m, with more than $100m spent on marketing and promotion.

Johnson wrote on Twitter: “Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact.”

He continued: “At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.”

Many are questioning Johnson’s decision to compare the film’s box office takings to that amassed by a Marvel film released 11 years ago.

“Why are you comparing the film to the profits of a 10 year old superhero movie?” @Jerk_Burton asked.

@CutAyer added: “Don’t look at Marvel films as the competition, look at Snyderverse era films as the competition or (the better option) embrace them as canon and expand on them going forward in DC.”

“Yeah, but Captain America was 10 years ago,” @JOE_Danger said, with @hausofviccc adding: “Captain America was one of the first MCU films more than a decade ago while this is like the 11th DCEU movie.”

Dwayne Johnson defending the box office sales of ‘Black Adam' (Twitter)

@Itspeacemaker then wrote: “You know it’s bad when the lead actor is comparing film budgets to justify it not doing that well.”