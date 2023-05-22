Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fast X features a surprise mid-credits appearance from Dwayne Johnson – despite the former WWE star saying he would never return to the franchise.

Johnson appeared as Luke Hobbs in four Fast & Furious films from 2011 to 2017, as well as the 2019 spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

He announced his departure from the franchise in 2021, saying he would not be appearing in any more films amid a rumoured feud with co-star Vin Diesel.

However, when Fast X hit cinemas on Friday (19 May), fans were delighted to see the return of Luke in a scene snuck into the middle of the credits sequence.

According to Metro.co.uk, the scene shows Luke receiving a call from Dante (Jason Momoa), who insists he will get revenge on Luke for killing his father in Fast Five.

Luke insists he’s not to be messed with, teasing his return to the franchise, before the credits continued.

Tensions between Diesel and Johnson reportedly underscored the Moana star’s entire time in the franchise.

In 2016, during the production of The Fate of the Furious, Johnson expressed his frustrations with male co-stars, saying: “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses.

Johnson last appeared in 2019 spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’, but said he would not return to the Fast & Furious films in 2021 (Universal)

“When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right,” he continued. Reports at the time suggested he was talking about Diesel.

In 2021, Diesel, who produces the Fast & Furious films, took credit for Johnson’s performance because of his “tough love” approach on the Fast Five shoot.

Responding to the remark, Johnson said: “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that.

“I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Fast X here.