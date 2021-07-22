Dwayne Johnson says he will not appear in any more Fast & Furious movies amid Vin Diesel feud

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has confirmed he will not be starring in any more Fast & Furious movies.

The actor has starred in the franchise since 2011’s Fast Five. He played Luke Hobbs, a highly skilled bounty hunter for the Diplomatic Security Service and the lead federal agent whose job is to capture Dominic Toretto and his team in Fast Five.

He was also the tritagonist of Fast and Furious 6, a major character in Furious 7, one of the two deuteragonists of The Fate of the Furious, and one of the two titular main protagonists of spin-off Hobbs & Shaw.

There has reportedly been tension between Johnson and his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Dieselfor a decade. The latest fall-out came when Diesel, a producer on the franchise, took credit for Johnson’s performance because of his “tough love” approach on the Fast Five shoot.

Responding to the remark, Johnson said this week: “I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”

It is not clear whether Johnson will continue to star in spin-offs of the franchise.

In 2016, during production of The Fate of the Furious, Johnson expressed his frustrations with male co-stars, saying: “Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s*** to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling – you’re right.”

Many have speculated he was referencing Diesel who, according to various sources who spoke to TMZ at the time, regularly arrived late to shoot scenes and would criticise the acting of his co-stars.