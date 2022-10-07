Jump to content

Dwayne Johnson updates fans on potential presidential run

Actor said in 2017 he’d ‘100 per cent’ consider running for office

Inga Parkel
Friday 07 October 2022 16:58
Comments
Dwayne Johnson sends condolences to royal family following Queen's death

Dwayne Johnson has responded to his former claims that he would “100 per cent consider” running for the US presidency.

The 50-year-old Moana star’s interest in the position began as early as 2017.

At the time, he had told Variety that he would “100 per cent consider” running.

In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said that he had conducted “a small amount of research and analysis to see” what a future presidential campaign might look like.

However, on a recent appearance on CBS’s Sunday Morning, Johnson said he is no longer considering a presidential run.

“It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” the actor verified before clarifying: “I love our country and everyone in it.”

“I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives,” he explained.

“I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s,” Johnson continued.

“Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.

“Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy,” he added. “That’s it.”

Johnson has three daughters: The eldest, Simone, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.

Currently, Johnson stars in the forthcoming DC movie Black Adam, which will release in cinemas on 21 October.

