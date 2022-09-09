Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has sent condolences to the royal family following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Hollywood star shared a video message with his followers shortly after the news broke on Thursday (8 September).

Many stars of film, TV and music sent tributes to the Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

“Well, it has been one hell of a Thursday so far,” he said, adding: “I'm just swooping in really quickly to stop in and send my love and my condolences, my light, my strength to the royal family during this time in the spirit of the passing of the Queen.”

Johnson continued: “I’m so sorry, I know the pain, like we all know the pain. What a life. What an incredible life. I never had the privilege or honour of meeting the Queen, but what a life.

“Seven decades, I think, of the longest running monarchy. I think – I’m terrible at math, but I believe it’s seven decades. What an impactful life.”

Johnson then shared his “regret” at not having had the chance to say goodbye to his dad, who died before lockdown two years ago.

“The way I look at that these days is it informs us on how we should live moving forward because, in their spirit, we have an opprtunity to live life, and live greatly with passion and fervour and positive energy with all we've got.

“Sending a lot of love,” he continued, adding: “Stay strong. Now let's live as greatly as we can – and what a life.”

Dwayne Johnson shares tribute to the Queen (Twitter)

Johnson’s video came after he fell victim to a viral hoax on Twitter. After news of the Queen’s death was first reported, Johnson’s name was attached to two fake tweets that were heavily shared on social media.

The tweets attached Johnson’s Twitter account to a fake message using the Queen’s death to promote the trailer of his new film Black Adam, which was released on Thursday.

One fake tweet read: “Rest in peace to her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II. A great woman who sat on the throne as long as anyone in British history. Sad she will never get to see Black Adam.”

Elsewhere, “Believe” singer Cher confused fans with a blunder featured in her own tribute to the Queen.

