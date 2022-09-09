Daniel Craig recalls ‘very funny’ joke the Queen made at his expense

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig recalled a “very funny” joke that the Queen once made to him in private.

On Thursday (8 September), the Royal Family announced that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.

The James Bond star was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the late royal. Elton John, Janet Jackson, and Victoria Beckham are among the others to have remembered the Queen following news of her death.

Prior to her death, earlier this year, Craig recalled meeting the Queen when they filmed a funny sketch together for the 2012 London Olympics.

During an appearance on The Late Show, the actor said that the 95-year-old is “very funny, wants to crack a joke, and crack a joke about me”.

Craig added: “We were having our photograph taken, and she just went, ‘Oh no, he’s the one that doesn’t smile.’”

Host Stephen Colbert asked Craig what the Queen’s pet corgis were like.

“I was rolling around on the floor with them most of the time,” said the actor. “I mean, they’re just there. I think they have their own footmen. They’re very friendly.”

(BBC)

In December 2021, Craig was awarded the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George in the New Year’s Honours List, an honour typically given to diplomats and spies.

It is the same honour given to his character James Bond, whom he played since 2006 until last year’s No Time to Die.

The honour bestowed on Craig recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

The fictional spy has a CMG in Ian Fleming’s books as well as their film adaptations.

