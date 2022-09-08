Jump to content
Queen Elizabeth II tributes: Celebrities honour the monarch after she dies at 96

Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on Thursday 8 September

Inga Parkel
Thursday 08 September 2022 19:14
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, tributes from authors, actors, athletes, and more have begun pouring in.

On Thursday (8 September), the world was shaken by the announcement of the passing of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who has died at the age of 96.

Responding to the news, celebrities have taken to social media to share thoughtful tributes.

“Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty,” sports personality Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter.

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs shared: “It never made any sense having a queen and yet she, Elizabeth, somehow rose above all the debate around privilege or political controversy in a life stoically devoted to public service and duty. Eight decades of public life. A woman of importance.”

Comedian Jack Whitehall added: “Rest in peace, your majesty. She meant so much to so many people. What an incredible life.”

President George Bush talks to Queen Elizabeth II during a 14 May 1991 welcoming ceremony at the White House

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” honoured Elton John in a Twitter statement. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Paris Hilton posted: “The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era.”

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” former US tennis player Billie Jean King added. “For 70 years, her leadership, impact, and influence on the United Kingdom and the entire global community has been immense. I met her in 2010 at Wimbledon, and it was a special moment for me.”

“RIP Her Majesty  Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you,” Piers Morgan tweeted.

Monica Lewinsky posted a simple, “#HerMajesty”.

“What an extraordinary life. A fixed point, seemingly unchanged by the whirlings of history around her. So strange to be suddenly without,” presenter Sue Perkins wrote.

“Rest in Peace Elizabeth II, God Bless you & Thank you. God Save The King,” British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp commented.

“The Queen was an extraordinary woman, and this nation has been very lucky,” British author Philip Pullman remembered. “I’m just old enough to remember the Coronation; she’s been there all my life, and I shall miss her.”

“Devastating news that Her Majesty the Queen has passed away. I was lucky to have been in her company more than once & was always left with a sense of amazement & gratitude. We have lost the greatest monarch who dedicated her entire life so selflessly to our country. RIP Ma’am,” Dragon’s Den TV personality Peter Jones posted.

“Mysterious Girl” singer Peter Andre shared a post on Instagram, writing: “Like many I feel so so sad about this. It has made me very emotional. Very surreal. Wow. Longest reigning monarch in British history. A true leader. Our queen, but also a mother, grandmother and wife. May she rest in peace with her beloved husband.”

“So saddened by the loss of our Queen. Above all she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. My deepest condolences go out to the family,” the “Keep Bleeding” singer Leona Lewis tweeted.

X-Factor alum and Celebrity Gogglebox star Rylan Clark-Neal wrote: “God rest her soul.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook commented: “There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honouring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”

“My last tweet for a while. Thank you for your unwavering service to our country. We will deeply mourn your passing… there will never be another like you,” TV presenter Davina McCall shared.

“What an elegant, incredible woman,” actor Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of The Queen.

Retired footballer Alan Shearer added: “The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country. For a boy from Newcastle, it was an honour to be in her presence. Thank you Ma’am. For everything.”

“My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty,” echoed Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Whoopi Goldberg recalled: “Several years ago, I met Queen Elizabeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all I could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects, and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King.”

