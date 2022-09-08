Crowd outside Buckingham Palace stands silent following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Crowds fell silent outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday, 8 September.

Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, the palace announced.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

