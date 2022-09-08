Queen news – live: Charles and William travel to Balmoral amid concern for monarch
Charles and William travelling to Balmoral following concerns for monarch’s health
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has announced.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge is also on his way.
The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.
A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
The Queen‘s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.
Harry and Meghan travelling to Scotland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Harry and Meghan were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London this evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland”, a spokesperson for the couple said.
Cambridge children are staying in Windsor
The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.
The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.
However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.
Queen’s health scrutinised after monarch pulled out of key events in recent months
The Queen pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands on the advice of royal doctors.
She has also pulled out of key events due to ongoing mobility issues in recent months.
She thrilled crowds on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2 when she appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony and later at Windsor Castle.
But the next day she pulled out of the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing “discomfort” during the previous day’s celebrations.
Read more on this story here:
Queen postpones Privy Council duties after being urged by royal doctors to rest
Buckingham Palace said the monarch had a ‘full day’ on Tuesday after appointing Liz Truss PM and bidding farewell to Boris Johnson.
How MPs learned of the Queen’s health during debate
Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.
The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.
Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.
Labour MP Chris Bryant spotted something was wrong about 20 minutes before Buckingham Palace made its announcement, tweeting: “Something odd is going on in the Commons. Zahawi briefing pm urgently.”
Within minutes of the Buckingham Palace statement that “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, the Speaker interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”
He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”
Ms Truss and Sir Keir had already left the Chamber and shortly after issued their own statements.
Princess royal at Balmoral and Prince Andrew is on the way
The Princess Royal has arrived at Balmoral to be with the Queen.
The Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are reportedly on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home as well.
The monarch is currently under medical supervision due to concerns from her doctors.
Sir Keir Starmer ‘deeply worried’ about Queen
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen's recovery.
He tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.
"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."
Duchess of Cornwall’s plans to open visitor centre on Friday ‘looking likely’ to be cancelled, says royal spokesperson
The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.
However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was "looking more likely" that the engagement would be cancelled.
Nation ‘deeply concerned’ about Queen’s health, says Liz Truss
Liz Truss said the nation will be “deeply concerned” by the news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth II is under close medical supervision.
The new Conservative prime minister said her thoughts “and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom” were with the 96-year-old monarch and the royal family.
Political correspondent Adam Forrest has more on this here:
Nation ‘deeply concerned’ about Queen’s health, says Liz Truss
Speaker interrupted Commons debate to deliver news to stunned MPs
Former PM David Cameron ‘deeply concerned’ by news
Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron said he was "deeply concerned" by the news about the Queen's health.
"Deeply concerned by the news this afternoon from Buckingham Palace," he tweeted.
"I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."
‘Prayers of the nation’ are with Queen, says Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the "prayers of the nation" are with the Queen.
"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today," Justin Welby tweeted.
"May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral."
