David Schwimmer delights fans with ‘best reply’ to Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo
‘I live for these interactions,’ one fan wrote
David Schwimmer has poked fun at Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.
Earlier this week, Aniston – who starred as Rachel opposite Schwimmer’s Ross in the hit sitcom Friends – shared an Instagram post with a mysterious announcement regarding her haircare company, Lolavie.
The actor, 53, shared a photograph of herself washing her hair in the shower, accompanied by the caption: “Something’s coming 9.8.22.”
On Wednesday (7 September), Schwimmer, 55, shared his own shower photo with his 6.7 million followers.
The picture sees Schwimmer covered in soap suds and pouting his lips. He tagged his former co-star in the caption, writing: “@JenniferAniston – a towel I hope??”
Aniston has since shared Schwimmer’s post on her Instagram story, accompanied with a laughing crying emoji and a love heart.
The actor also commented on the post, writing: “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”
Fans have loved the interaction between the two stars, with many people commenting their enthusiasm for Schwimmer’s post.
“STOPPP IT MY HEART,” wrote one person.
Another added: “STOP I LIVE FOR THESE INTERACTIONS.”
“He’s recreating Jen’s post. This is so cute,” said a third person, while someone else wrote: “This has to be the best reply to Jennifer Aniston’s last post.”
Aniston is yet to announce the news regarding Lolavie but if her Instagram post is any indication, fans will hear an update on Thursday (8 September).
