Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House of the Dragon: Who is Crabfeeder? How his mask crucially connects him to Game of Thrones storyline

Little is known about the mysterious villain

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 06 September 2022 09:43
Comments
Game of Thrones' Easter eggs from the first episode of House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is well underway – with the latest episode airing this weekend.

In the third episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, which features a three-year leap forward in time, we learn more about one particularly intriguing character.

Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) was introduced in the first episode of the series when he is mentioned by Lord Corlys. The character is named after his preferred method of punishing enemies, which is to leave them on the beach for the crabs to feast on.

Recommended

Behind the pseudonym is Craghas Drahar, the self-appointed prince-admiral of the Triarchy who has been allowed to take over the Stepstones as his base of power.

As per The Los Angeles Times, the Triarchy is an alliance of three of the nine Free Cities of western Essos. Most are former colonies of the old Valyrnian empire. According to Lord Corlys, Crabfeeder and the Triarchy have begun attacking Velaryon ships, which poses a threat to the trade and travel of Westeros.

The snapshots of Crabfeeder that viewers have seen so far have mostly been brief, but one thing stands out: his mask. The villain is depicted wearing a gold mask that covers most of his face, on which scarring is visible.

Rhaenyra and Alicent in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode one

(HBO)

As noted by Business Insider, the costume, in fact, helps connect Crabfeeder to the people of Essos.

The mask is the same kind that the Sons of the Harpy in Game of Thrones wore. In GoT, Daenerys Targeryn’s (Emilia Clarke) reign in Slaver’s Bay was impeded by the Sons of the Harpy who fought against the Mother of Dragon’s rule.

The costuming choice helps to show that Crabfeeder is a fringe villain who identifies with the Sons of the Harpy’s anti-establishment message.

The third episode of House of the Dragon also helped to fix George RR Martin’s most hated scene from GoT.

Recommended

House of the Dragon continues Sundays in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Find The Independent’s episode three recap here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in