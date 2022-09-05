Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

House of the Dragon viewers are lamenting a future casting detail relating to a well-liked character.

The Game of Thrones spin-off, which began on HBO last month, is just three episodes into its first season.

Response to the series has been mostly positive, with many highlighting Milly Alcock’s performance as a standout.

*Spoilers if you haven’t seen any trailers below – you have been warned*

Australian actor Alcock, who is 22, plays Princess Rhaenyra Tagaryen on the show has rapidly become a fan favourite – however, she won’t be in the show for much longer.

Due to the time jumps between each episode in the series, Rhaenyra will be recast midway through, with Emma D’Arcy taking over the role from episode six onwards.

This detail was previously revealed in trailers and stills released by HBO

Alcock won’t be the only one who leaves the show, either. Olivia Cooke will take over from Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower, while Laena and Laenor Valaryon actors Nova Fouellis-Mose and Theo Tate will also be replaced.

Nanna Blondell and John MacMillan will play the adult versions of the characters.

It’s Alcock’s departure that fans are most sad about, with one viewer calling it “an actual nightmare”.

“Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the most perfect castings ever, I’ll never get over it,” another viewer statedm with one person agreeing: “They’re changing rhaenyra's actor midseason?? NOOOO she's the best part.”

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

However, despite the love for Alcock, many said they were excited to see what D’Arcy brings to the role.

It’s also been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik had quit the show, and would not return for its recently announced second season.

Viewers of the show were left “grossed out” by a scene from the show’s second episode, which aired last weekend.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.