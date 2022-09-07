Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A House of the Dragon actor has confirmed a fan theory about his mysterious character

Daniel Scott-Smith made his debut in episode two of the Game of Thrones prequel as Crabfeeder, and had a big showdown with Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen in the latest instalment, which aired on Sunday (4 September).

Shortly after the episode, it was noted that Crabfeeder, real name Craghas Drahar, had an intriguing link to the original series.

The link came in the form of his mask, the same one worn by the Sons of the Harpy, who challenged the rule of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clake).

Scott-Smith discussed the costume with Entertainment Weekly, stating: “It was definitely a nod to that for, I guess, the fans, because it’s something familiar for them.

“And we spoke about the idea of him being the first person to wear this mask and it becoming iconic and, therefore, it’s built from that [for Game of Thrones]... Why is he wearing the mask? How does he feel about that? It’s a power statement, so he’s quite happy wearing it.”

The actor also confirmed Crabfeeder had greyscale, the same illness that Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram) have in Game of Thrones.

Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in ‘House of the Dragon’ (HBO)

It recently emerged that the third episode of House of the Dragon helped to fix George RR Martin’s most hated scene from GoT.

House of the Dragon continues Sundays in the US on HBO at 9pm. The episode is simulcast on Monday mornings in the UK on NOW, and is shown again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Find The Independent’s recap of episode three here.