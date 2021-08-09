Dwayne Johnson has admitted that he showers three times a day amid discussion about celebrity bathing habits.

The Jungle Cruise star revealed his hygiene routine after celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell admitted that they don’t find regular washing to be “necessary”.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday (7 August), The Rock commented that he was “the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”.

Laying out his routine, he explained: “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

The actor later responded to a tweet claiming that showering three times a day was “weirder than not showering”, writing: “Nothing weird about this my friend.

“I workout twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand.”

Johnson’s comments follow after an interview with Gyllenhaal went viral last week.

In it, the Nightcrawler actor said: “I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me.

“More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he added.

Gyllenhaal’s words come amid a wider debate over the optimal regularity with which to wash.

Some studies have suggested that overly regular washing can harm the microbiome responsible for protecting the human immune system.

Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they only bathe their children when “you can see the dirt on them”.