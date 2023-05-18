Eddie Murphy ‘in talks’ to play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther reboot

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks play the role of Inspector Clouseau in MGM’s upcoming Pink Panther reboot.

The film will be directed by Jeff Fowler, while Chris Bremner will write the screenplay for the movie, which will be produced by Dan Lin, Julie Andrews, Larry Mirisch, and Jonathan Eirich.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project “would be a live-action/CG hybrid and would combine both traditions.”

The premise “takes a buddy cop movie tone to the proceedings with the Inspector and Panther teaming up for the first time ever on the big-screen. Insiders also classified the project as still in the deep development stages.”

Earlier this year, Murphy accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

In his acceptance speech, the 62-year-old actor said: “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity... Just do these three things. One, pay your taxes. Two, mind your business. Three, keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Murphy’s closing line was a quip about the controversial 2022 Oscars moment that saw Smith slap presenter Chris Rock on stage.

In January, Murphy also spoke out on his enthusiasm for fifth Shrek film and a Donkey spin-off adventure, claiming that his character is funnier than Puss in Boots.

While promoting You People, his recent Netflix movie, Murphy shared his thoughts on the possibility of continuing the story of Shrek.

“I’d absolutely be open,” he confirmed. “If they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.”